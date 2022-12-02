Toshiba Air Conditioning expands pioneering Digital Inverter Series with launch of new R-32 DI Classic

Toshiba Air Conditioning has extended its acclaimed Digital Inverter (DI) air conditioning series with the introduction of the new DI Classic range, also on lower Global Warming Potential R-32 refrigerant.

Toshiba Carrier UK Ltd (TCUK) is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Available in capacities from 2 to 6 HP, the compact DI Classic offers outstanding size-to-efficiency ratio, and cost-effective cooling and heating for homes and small workspaces. The new range joins the established R-32 based Digital Inverter and Super Digital Inverter (SDI) series as an entry-level option, giving a comprehensive offering across all price points, technical features and performance levels.

‘We launched the first ground-breaking DI system nearly 20 years ago, and have constantly updated the technology ever since, establishing a reputation as a leader in this key segment for reliable, high-performance products,’ said David McSherry, Head of Toshiba Carrier DX, Residential and Light Commercial UK.

He added: ‘The DI Classic benefits from this technical heritage and features an economical one-fan chassis design that delivers excellent performance in even highly restricted spaces.’

With energy costs soaring, the high efficiency design has an A++ energy rating for cooling and A+ for heating, ensuring economical operation and lower running costs.

Three types of indoor unit are available to suit most types of application. The innovative four-way cassette can be equipped with an optional occupancy sensor and PM2.5 air filtration. The ducted unit generates available pressure up to 150 Pa to cater for extended duct distances. The high-wall unit is equipped with an ultra-pure filter to support improved indoor air quality and is ideal for budget-conscious projects.

For installers, the lightweight and compact DI Classic units enable quick and easy positioning on site and combine with Toshiba Air Conditioning’s legendary reliability for stress-free installation and commissioning.

For more details, visit www.toshiba-aircon.co.uk