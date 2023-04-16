Pathfinder – the powerful floodlight range from Ovia

Pathfinder from Ovia is an extensive range of powerful and robust, metal LED floodlights, providing a modern solution for retrofits and new installations alike.

The range comprises standard floodlights as well as versions with Photocell and PIR sensors. In total the Pathfinder range offers 40 floodlight options from 10W – 300W, with fittings up to 50W available in both black and white finishes and in Warm White and Cool White colour temperature options.

This modern range has high quality LEDs installed, offering 30,000 hours (L70) lifetime and 100,000 switching cycles. The design incorporates a prismatic diffuser which produces a more even spread of light. All standard Pathfinder floodlights are IP65 rated, while those with sensors are IP44 rated. The more industrial 100W to 300W range are also IK07 rated. The standard range can be used with remote sensors PIRs (indoor and outdoor) or Microwave sensors (indoor only) as well as with smart control systems.

The floodlights fitted with a PIR have three settings available on the rear of the sensor housing. Sens – enables the sensitivity/distance to be set to help avoid accidental triggering from pets, for example, Time – allows you to set the ‘ON’ time when the PIR is activated (from 10 seconds to 10 minutes) and Lux – allows you to set the desired light level (2 to 2000 Lux) for when the light will turn ‘ON’.

Each Pathfinder floodlight comes with a 3 Year Warranty and they are supplied with an adjustable wall mounting bracket and 1m mains cable.

Ovia’s full range of lighting solutions, including the Pathfinder floodlight range can be seen in the latest Ovia catalogue which can be downloaded from the Ovia website www.oviauk.com as well as from the Scolmore Group app.