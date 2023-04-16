OB1 – the No 1 sealant and adhesive available from Unicrimp

Leading cable accessories supplier and Scolmore Group company, Unicrimp, is the exclusive distributor of the original, multi-surface sealant and adhesive brand, OB1, through the UK electrical wholesale channel.

OB1 is a market-leading, high-spec hybrid construction sealant and adhesive that has a tried and tested formulation which has been used by the trade for over 15 years.

What makes OB1 stand out is its versatility, flexibility and its 24-hour full curing time. It provides an alternative to mastics, wood and PU adhesives, silicones, acrylics and butyl rubber sealants. This one product is capable of bonding and sealing an extensive range of materials including aluminium, wood and MDF, plastic, metal, steel, mirror, lead, concrete, glass, tile, polycarbon, PVC and felt. OB1 also works in damp conditions and even under water. It contains no solvents so it will never crack or shrink, can be applied on wet surfaces, painted or moulded and it has a very high bond strength with resistance to fungal and bacterial growth.

OB1’s uses are wide ranging for both external and internal projects. It offers superior bond strength for kitchen work tops and, with its food safe formula – OB1 conforms to ISEGA Standards – it is perfect for use in kitchens and food preparation areas. It will bond and seal marble, granite and quartz worktops and is guaranteed not to attack or stain surfaces. For bathrooms, it features zero VOC’s, so it offers exceptional mould resistant sealing. It will bond skirting and architraves, as well as mirrors without the need for any additional fixings. Its weather-resistant properties make it perfect for outdoor repairs including leaking gutters and slates and it will perform flawlessly even when applied under water.

Bonds aluminium and wood

Depending on their moisture, softwoods and hardwoods expand and contract constantly, and some more than others. Aluminium expands and contacts in accordance with temperature. OB1 will maintain its robust bond when cured from -40⁰C to +120⁰C and is therefore able to cope in harsh external weather conditions and in a refrigerated environment. Its bond has the ability to elongate up to 350%.

Bonds plastic to metal and steel

The original solvent free hybrid polymer formula used in OB1 allows flexible adhesion that can move with the expansion and contraction of metal and steel without etching or burning the surfaces.

Marine pool sealant

The original formula makes OB1 the ideal sealant for under water applications and is even resistant to salt water. Its hybrid polymer formulation can be applied under water and retains its initial bond. It also acts as a structural underwater bond in closed-face applications in swimming pools such as floor and wall tiles, without the need to drain the pool.

OB1 multi-surface construction sealant and adhesive is available in a 290ml tube, in a range of colours – white, clear, black, anthracite, grey, silver, brown, terracotta and beige.

Also available in the OB1 range is a multi-surface cleaner (aerosol 500ml) and a multi-layer paint & varnish remover (aerosol 500ml).

www.unicrimp.com