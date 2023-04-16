NEW: Streamline® ACR Copper Press for cooling & refrigeration up to 48 bar!

SANHA® and Mueller Streamline have joined forces to bring a new piping system to the European market: ACR Copper Press. These press fittings are specially designed for refrigeration and cooling systems and are suitable for all conventional refrigerants with operating pressures up to 48 bar. In addition, they are particularly future-oriented, as they are also suitable for refrigerants with higher operating pressures.

Streamline® ACR Copper Press fittings are available from ¼” to 1 3/8″. They stand for both high flexibility and maximum safety: Unique design features, such as the double sealing ring on each side or the connection of fitting and pipe by a double pressing, the exclusion zone between the two sealing elements and the particularly round press profile make the connections extremely reliable. All this results in an exceptionally high level of safety against refrigerant leakage.

The operating temperatures of our ACR Copper Press Fittings range from -40 to +120 degrees Celsius, which makes them an ideal choice for applications in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, in VRF/VRV or HVACR installations. Added to this there are comparable overall lengths to conventional solder fittings as well as, clear and unmistakable marking.

ACR Copper Press is available now. For the launch of the product, we are offering a time-limited discount of up to 5% – contact us today!

For more information on the new piping system and all technical data, visit https://www.sanha.com/en/Catalogue/Piping-systems/NEW-ACR-Copper-Press-Copper/ or read our brochure.