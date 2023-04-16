ELCO unveils new CPD detailing the benefits of using heat pumps in hybrid systems

Leading manufacturer of commercial heating and hot water products, ELCO Heating Solutions, has launched a new CIBSE-approved CPD: “The use of heat pumps in hybrid systems”. Following on from the company’s introduction to heat pump technology, the new module focusses on the use of heat pumps in hybrid systems, further expanding ELCO’s comprehensive and highly popular learning programme.

The new CPD explores the concept of hybrid (or bivalent) systems and their suitability for use in existing applications such as schools and hospitals, as well as public and historic buildings. The module outlines how COPs can vary depending on operating conditions, plus delivers an overview of variables including seasonal performance factor (SPF) and standardised temperature data (SCOP) – the latter allowing the sustainability credentials of different products to be compared to one another.

In addition, the new CPD offers detailed explanations of principal operating modes and control strategies – including Switch Mode and Partially Parallel Mode. There is also essential advice on the design principles of hybrid systems, including identifying the bivalent points and sizing radiators accordingly when reducing overall flow temperatures. This knowledge will allow designers and specifiers to calculate the carbon emissions from a system, as well as the potential running costs.

Commenting on the new CPD, Silviu Catana, Specification Manager at ELCO said: “As the UK electricity grid continues to decarbonise, sustainable products such as heat pumps are going to become more prominent in commercial projects. As renewable electricity gradually replaces that generated by fossil fuels, we need to raise awareness of the many sustainable benefits of heat pumps – and provide our customers with the essential knowledge required to implement hybrid systems in existing buildings.”

Interested engineers can book a face-to-face presentation at their local premises via ELCO’s web-based booking system at www.elco.co.uk/cpd or by emailing enquiries@elco.co.uk for more details. The new module lasts 60 minutes and includes a Q&A session with one of ELCO’s heating experts.

For more information on ELCO’s range of high efficiency products, visit www.elco.co.uk.

