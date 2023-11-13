New solar powered lighting range from Ovia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4N2Dtxi_A8

As business and home owners continue to deal with the dual challenge of high energy prices and environment pressures, Ovia is pleased to announce that it has added its first solar powered lighting products to its extensive portfolio.

Harnessing the power of the sun is a new solar powered LED security floodlight and two new solar powered LED street lights which bring together cutting edge technology and elegant design and blends functionality with environmental responsibility.

Forming part of Ovia’s floodlighting range Zonne is the name given to a new solar LED security floodlight which has a radiant 8W output, casting a crisp 4000k temperature glow at an impressive 950 lumens. The fitting is IP65 rated and it has a charge time of 5-6 hours to fully charge and has two working modes – Mode A: 3~5 Nights and Mode B: 2~3 Nights. It is designed to be installed at a height of four metres and comes with three metres of connection cable.

The Zonne is equipped with an adaptable solar panel that can be easily adjusted. As a very handy, additional feature, the Zonne fitting can be disconnected and used as a torch.

The Zontor solar powered LED streetlight is a powerful 40W or 15W solar panel with advanced LED technology, resulting in an outstanding lumen output (4800 lumen on the 40W model and 1600 lumen for the 14W model.) It casts a crisp 4000k colour temperature glow and the light can be adjusted 20 ͦ up and 10 ͦ down for solar charging. Designed to thrive in the most demanding of environments, its IP65 rating ensures unwavering performance.

The Zontor features a slim and modern, patent design and the light can be adjusted.