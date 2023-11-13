UK PV specialists Aztec Solar Energy set for expansion 

Effective Energy Group Ltd has invested in Aztec Solar Energy Ltd, specialists in solar technology in commercial and industrial sectors.

Aztec Solar is now the UK’s specialist solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage systems advisor and installer for commercial and industrial installations to the group and this will accelerate its growth plans in commercial PV installations across the UK.

This takes the business on to its next phase of expansion, since the company was formed in 2011 by construction and renewable energy’s expert, Aztec Solar’s managing director, Richard Williams. According to Richard, Aztec Solar’s turnover is set to double during the next 12 months: “As engineering and energy services experts, we’re experiencing an increasing demand from medium-sized through to high-capacity energy level organisations to find the most effective combination of energy solutions. We are now in a stronger position to meet those demands and their CO2 emission targets, assisting them reduce costs without affecting productivity. We’ve a strong team in place to capitalise on the reputation we’ve already established and now as the commercial solar arm of Effective Energy, this will open further national opportunities and provide us with broader corporate resource for growth.”

Effective Energy Group is a collaborative group of companies empowering its clients to make more sustainable energy choices. Effective Energy’s CEO, Richard Cox is confident of future success with Aztec Solar and commented: “The combined forces and expertise of Aztec Solar in commercial installations and the strength and backing of the Effective Energy Group makes us a stronger player in the commercial energy services market. We will be continuing to drive change and increase our contribution to climate change by reaching a greater number of those who wish to adopt solar energy to power their organisations – and that has to be great news all round.”