New smart thermostat from Sangamo

As more and more households are seeing the benefit of smart devices to control various elements in the home – so the demand for smart controls that can help with energy saving in particular is on the increase. ESP has added a smart thermostat to its Sangamo heating controls range, offering installers the opportunity to easily add a smart control function to their customers’ home heating.

The Sangamo Wi-Fi controlled thermostat allows you to control and monitor the room temperature and thermostat activity from anywhere in the world, via a smart phone or tablet. It is controlled through the subscription-free ClickSmart+ app from Scolmore, which offers users control of a raft of connected home and security products all from one secure, easy to access platform.

The Sangamo smart thermostat offers energy efficient programming and with remote access via the app, it allows for constant monitoring and control at your fingertips. It can be voice controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant.

It has been designed to be straightforward to install and operate and is suitable for electric, gas or oil systems. A boiler can be controlled either by wiring into the Sangamo thermostat or the thermostat’s receiver – giving full installation flexibility.

Key features of the thermostat that will help with the control of energy usage include the optimal start function and the open window/door detection feature.

Optimal start function – this ensures that the optimum temperature conditions are achieved at the required times. The boiler is gradually fired as the set time approached, as opposed to large inefficient surges and demand for heat at the scheduled time. This energy efficiency feature adjusts the start time of the heating system depending upon how cold it is. For example, on cold days the heating system will be started earlier to ensure the home is warm at the scheduled time and on warmer days the heating system will be started later to save energy. Open window/door detection – this uses sudden changes in temperature to detect if a window is open and switches off for a while to save energy. For example, if the room temperature drops significantly within 3 minutes the thermostat will stop a call for heat. The thermostat will then resume the call for heat if, either the temperature recovers or, 30 minutes elapses.

Available in a white finish, the smart thermostat has a slimline, contemporary design, with touch button for manual control and a clear LED display. It features a keylock facility to avoid any buttons being pressed accidentally or by children. It comes complete with table stand or wall mount option.

The Sangamo thermostat combines Wi-Fi smart control, 7-day scheduling automation and optimisation to assist Boiler Plus compliant requirements.

www.sangamo.co.uk

www.espuk.com