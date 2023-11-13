Cable ManagementNewsletter Items

Unicrimp expands Q-Crimp accessories range

Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, continues to expand its popular Q-Crimp range of cable accessories to provide installers with an increasing number of problem-solving products.  The latest additions are 3- and 4-Part BW armoured industrial brass glands.

The new 3- and 4-part Brass Glands now include a brass olive which allows for different sizes and grades of steel wire armour. They are each available in four different sizes – 20(s)mm, 25mm, 32mm and 40mm – and they come supplied as a pack of two.

The Unicrimp catalogue which showcases the entire range of Q-Crimp accessories can be downloaded from the Unicrimp website – www.unicrimp.com – as well as from the Scolmore Group app.

