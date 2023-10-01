New appointments at Fujitsu

Fujitsu General Air Conditioning UK has announced two key changes to its senior management team, with Martyn Ives promoted to commercial director and Stuart Eagleton appointed sales director.

Ives has spent almost 30 years with Fujitsu, including 14 years as Technical Manager before stepping up to become Distribution sales & technical services director in 2021.

He said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to head the commercial side of the business. Thanks to the efforts of the whole Fujitsu team, business has grown year on year and hard work will ensure this continues as we enter new markets and develop new products.

“I would like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty over the years. We have a strong customer base that has been instrumental in our success; they believe in both our customer service and products.’’

Eagleton has spent the past 10 years at Fujitsu, most recently heading up applied sales, key accounts. He joined from former Fujitsu distributor Wave Air Conditioning and previously had a 10-year spell at Wolseley, in branch manager, regional manager and external sales roles.

He said: “I have worked alongside Martyn and believe we are closely aligned on how we can move forward. My time at Fujitsu has given me a deep understanding of how the business operates and both the direct and distribution routes to market.

“I want to strengthen the relationships we have with our distributors as well as exploring new opportunities in the heating and applied markets. I also want to focus on end user growth and consultant specifications. This will in turn help grow our distribution network and increase our market share on core products (RAC/VRF), in addition to heating and applied.’’

Chief operating officer Ian Carroll said: “Martyn and Stuart have been instrumental in building the business, and their promotions are richly deserved. With a strong team supporting them and exciting new products on the horizon, we are well placed to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.’’