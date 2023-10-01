Heat Pump Association welcomes new Vice Chair

The Heat Pump Association (HPA) has announced Mark Wilkins, training and technologies director at Vaillant Group UK, as the organisation’s new Vice Chair, taking on the post with immediate effect. With a proven track record of leadership in the industry, Mark brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, reinforcing the HPA’s commitment to advancing the deployment of heat pump technology and promoting their use within the UK.

As the HPA continues to be at the forefront of driving instrumental change in the sector, Mark Wilkins alongside newly appointed HPA Chair, Craig Dolan will play a pivotal role in shaping the association’s strategic direction and advocating change on behalf of the wider HPA’s membership.

Upon being elected as Vice Chair, Mark Wilkins shared his excitement, saying, “I am honoured to take on this role within the Heat Pump Association. Heat pumps are a key technology for reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and the HPA membership to continue the journey to make heat pumps accessible to all.”

Craig Dolan, Chair of the Heat Pump Association, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Mark Wilkins to the HPA’s leadership. Mark’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable in supporting the HPA’s strategic objectives and policy design and positioning as we continue to focus on the role heat pumps will play in decarbonising heat.”

Charlotte Lee, CEO of the Heat Pump Association, echoed these sentiments, saying, “The need to decarbonise heat is unquestionable, and heat pumps have a large and vital role in that journey. I look forward to working with Mark and drawing on his experience to advance the associations goals and driving the deployment of heat pumps for more a sustainable future.”