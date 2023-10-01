Facilities ManagementIndustry News

Revising Resources: the new Guide M

A new fully revised edition of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) Guide M: Maintenance, Engineering and Management sets out the latest technological and legislative developments that will impact facilities managers, designers, building owners and operators, otherwise known as the ‘maintenance bible’.

Containing all the information needed for the successful operation of a buildings’ services, while ensuring buildings are safe and optimised for energy performance, this revision has been published to provide guidance on the many areas of change since Guide M was last amended in 2014, including publication of the Building Safety Act and amendments to the Building Regulations.

The scope of the guide has also been expanded to reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing importance of wellbeing. The updated version now includes guidance on infection control, lighting and daylight, water quality and noise, all which impact occupant health.

In addition, the controls chapter has been completely revised to reflect developments in technology and the increased demand for ‘smart’ buildings. This chapter also includes advice on dealing with legacy control systems.

To help facilities managers adapt and thrive in this fast-evolving world, volunteers from CIBSE’s Facilities Management Group, led by Joanna Harris of Sodexo, have produced this updated edition of CIBSE Guide M, which will be available from 27 September 2023.

You might also like
Appointments

New appointments at Fujitsu

Appointments

Heat Pump Association welcomes new Vice Chair

Industry News

Building engineering workers accept 10% pay rise

Industry News

EnOcean secures investment to drive sustainable IoT innovation

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra