Revising Resources: the new Guide M

A new fully revised edition of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) Guide M: Maintenance, Engineering and Management sets out the latest technological and legislative developments that will impact facilities managers, designers, building owners and operators, otherwise known as the ‘maintenance bible’.

Containing all the information needed for the successful operation of a buildings’ services, while ensuring buildings are safe and optimised for energy performance, this revision has been published to provide guidance on the many areas of change since Guide M was last amended in 2014, including publication of the Building Safety Act and amendments to the Building Regulations.

The scope of the guide has also been expanded to reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing importance of wellbeing. The updated version now includes guidance on infection control, lighting and daylight, water quality and noise, all which impact occupant health.

In addition, the controls chapter has been completely revised to reflect developments in technology and the increased demand for ‘smart’ buildings. This chapter also includes advice on dealing with legacy control systems.

To help facilities managers adapt and thrive in this fast-evolving world, volunteers from CIBSE’s Facilities Management Group, led by Joanna Harris of Sodexo, have produced this updated edition of CIBSE Guide M, which will be available from 27 September 2023.