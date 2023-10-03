Fire, Health & SafetyNewsletter Items

Snickers Workwear’s New Hybrid Jacket

Workwear – Protectivewear - Performancewear – Leisurewear.

The new Hybrid multi-purpose work jacket is a street-smart, highly versatile garment. Great on site or for leisurewear, it’s made of flexible, wicking jersey fabric with Repreve® [1] fabric insulation in the shoulder and upper body area.

The Hybrid provides great freedom of movement and elasticated comfort for all types of work and warmth or ventilation when you need it.

Whatever toplayer clothes you need – for work, play or protection against hazards – Snickers Workwear has a range of Jackets that will work on site for both men and women, always delivering optimal performance, comfort and good looks.

https://www.snickersworkwear.com/products/work-jackets

Just check out the features of Snickers Workwear Jackets, there will be one to suit you – wherever you are, whatever you need, whatever you’re doing.

[1] The Repreve® fibre, made from recycled materials, helps us reduce our climate footprint without compromising on the strength or performance of our products.https://repreve.com

You might also like
Facilities Management

Zentia unveils exciting new features to the Sonify range: elevating design and…

Lighting

Luceco’s Safe Lighting at Leigh House

HVAC

More sense ventilation with Nuaire’s iSense-Plus dMEV fan

Industry News

Breathing Buildings employees take a hike to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra