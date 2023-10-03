Snickers Workwear’s New Hybrid Jacket

The new Hybrid multi-purpose work jacket is a street-smart, highly versatile garment. Great on site or for leisurewear, it’s made of flexible, wicking jersey fabric with Repreve® [1] fabric insulation in the shoulder and upper body area.

The Hybrid provides great freedom of movement and elasticated comfort for all types of work and warmth or ventilation when you need it.

Whatever toplayer clothes you need – for work, play or protection against hazards – Snickers Workwear has a range of Jackets that will work on site for both men and women, always delivering optimal performance, comfort and good looks.

https://www.snickersworkwear.com/products/work-jackets

Just check out the features of Snickers Workwear Jackets, there will be one to suit you – wherever you are, whatever you need, whatever you’re doing.

[1] The Repreve® fibre, made from recycled materials, helps us reduce our climate footprint without compromising on the strength or performance of our products.https://repreve.com