Multiple transition challenges in HVAC&R

The ASERCOM EPEE Symposium at the Chillventa Congress on 10 October 2022 in Nuremberg will highlight the current major challenges the HVAC&R industry is facing in Europe and throughout the world. The event aims to inform and work on solutions together with stakeholders from industry, the EU and international associations.

The programme focuses on sustainability, refrigerants and international markets in three sessions. A key note will be given by Tom van Ierland, head of unit for the Montreal Protocol, Clean Cooling & Heating and Digital Transition, European Commission, who will give an overview of the current status of the relevant EU’s regulatory plans.

The sustainability challenge

The first session looks at sustainability issues from four perspectives. Andrea Vallejo from Johnson Controls and EPEE Chair will illustrate the changes in the HVAC&R industry over the period of the pandemic. The joint presentation by Christian Ellwein, Kriwan, and Jörn Schwarz, Icetex, will focus on the procurement of raw materials. Torben Funder Kristensen from Danfoss will present challenges which the Ecodesign regulation poses for our industry. After that Giacomo Pisano from Dorin will then discuss lifecycle cost analysis in comparison with CO2 and NH3.

The refrigerant transition challenge

The challenges in the transition of refrigerants are influenced by two regulations: the F-Gas Regulation and the planned restriction of the use of PFAS under REACH. Cornelius Rhein from the European Commission Unit for the Montreal Protocol, Clean Cooling & Heating and Digital Transition, will present the status of the revision of the F-Gas Regulation. Emilie Stumpf from Panasonic and Vice Chair of the EPEE F-gas Working Group puts the F-gas Regulation in the context of the recently adopted EU energy strategy REPowerEU. Dina Koepke from Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions presents the current state of the discussions on the PFAS ban.

Transition challenges around the world

It is not only global supply chains that burden the industry. In many parts of the world, regulations differ and national rules have to be respected. Steve Yurek, AHRI, Tetsuji Okada, JRAIA, Greg Picker, AREMA, and Sandy MacLoad, HRAI, give an overview of current developments and challenges in the USA, Japan, Australia and Canada in the third session.