Warringtonfire commits to future of fire safety with graduate scheme intake

Warringtonfire, a global leader in fire testing, inspection and certification, has welcomed four new engineers as part of its inaugural graduate recruitment scheme.

The company, which is part of Element Materials Technology, launched the scheme to help future-proof the fire safety industry and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first commercial fire test at its fire testing laboratory in High Wycombe.

The extensive history and experience of Warringtonfire’s multiple laboratories enable the company to provide graduates with the support and knowledge needed to make valuable contributions to the fire safety industry going forward.

Amman Ahmed, Evandro Valente, Shannon Muir and Susie Hall joined Warringtonfire as graduate engineers in September 2022. The two-year structured training programme will see the four new recruits join Element’s team of over 7,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists working across a network of over 200 laboratories worldwide.

It is the first time Warringtonfire has formalised its approach to graduate recruitment, with the scheme receiving over 200 applications for just four places from recent graduates with a minimum of a 2:1 degree classification in a STEM subject.

The scheme comprises four rotations through key areas of the business: Reaction to Fire Testing, Fire Resistance Testing, Technical Assessments and Quality. An additional three-week ‘flexible placement’ to focus on a selected topic will complete the programme.

As well as a thorough schedule of internal training, the new graduate engineers will also undertake external IFE Level 1, 2 and 3 qualifications throughout the two-year cycle.

As a testament to the company’s commitment, each graduate engineer is guaranteed a full-time role within Warringtonfire following their completion of the scheme.

Mark Cummings, Technical Director – Built Environment at Warringtonfire comments: “Talent identification and retention are fundamental to the success of any organisation and Warringtonfire is very proud of its record of developing world class fire safety professionals. Many leaders and senior stakeholders within the business have spent the majority of their careers within the organisation. However, given the pace and scale of product development within the construction industry, fostering the next generation of engineering talent is more important than ever.

“After a highly competitive application process, which saw over 200 graduates apply for just four places, we are delighted to have welcomed Amman, Evandro, Shannon and Susie into Warringtonfire. We hope the 2022 cohort are the first of many to undertake this programme, all of whom will be playing their part in helping us make tomorrow safer than today.”

Amman Ahmed, Graduate in Aerospace Engineering, added: “I’m over the moon to have been selected for the Warringtonfire Graduate Scheme. It really stood out to me how much help and guidance we will be given, and the opportunity to get exposure to different areas of the business, whilst gaining new qualifications, is invaluable. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”