Contractors get ready for Amendment 2

NICIEC is urging contractors and the wider industry to ensure they are fully prepared for Amendment 2 of BS 7671:2018, which, following a six-month transition period, comes into force on Tuesday, September 27th.

“Amendment 2 introduces some sizeable changes,” said NICEIC’s head of technical services, Paul Collins.

“Designed to improve safety and push the industry forward, it is vital that those operating in the electrotechnical space are up to speed and ready to put the changes into practice.”

As the UK’s leading certification body for the Building Services industry, NICEIC has designed an expansive support package to help the industry navigate the changes and ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Collins said:

“To support the industry transition, we have developed a full and comprehensive package of class-leading training solutions, materials, and tools.

“We have worked hard to cover all bases, ensuring that our offer delivers the tools contractors and industry truly need.

“If you operate in the electrotechnical space or in an associated industry, I urge you to make the most of these resources. Doing so will ensure that come September 27th, you are up to speed and ready to go.”