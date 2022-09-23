BESA announces conference keynote speaker

Professor Cath Noakes OBE, Professor of Environmental Engineering for Buildings at the University of Leeds, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s BESA National Conference in London on October 20.

Professor Noakes, who co-chaired the Environment and Modelling Group of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) during the pandemic, will emphasise the importance of addressing ventilation as part of the unprecedented national focus on making buildings safer and healthier.

The Conference, which takes place at the Novotel London West in Hammersmith, has an over-arching theme: ‘Bringing buildings to life’ and will feature a wide range of speakers considering how the industry can make buildings “fit for people, fit for purpose, and fit for life”.

