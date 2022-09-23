BCIA announces changes to Working Groups personnel

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has announced changes to two of its Working Groups, with Keith Burnett replacing Karl Walker as Chair of the marketing working group, and Wendy Belfield taking over from Rob Wood as the Chair of the skills working group on a temporary basis.

Keith Burnett started with the inaugural Satchwell Controls apprentice scheme back in the early 1990s as a controls engineer apprentice and is currently digital services director at Schneider Electric. Previously, he has held various roles supporting customers around creating and executing energy management strategies using a mixture of automation solutions, metering and more recently around driving digital transformation to support building owners in their pursuit of smart buildings.

Keith said: “My keen interest in digital technology and how this enables a Net Zero economy, coupled with my rich experience in the building controls industry has inspired me to get involved with the BCIA Marketing Group and I’m excited to work with the group to build on the fantastic work that Karl has done previously.”

Wendy Belfield worked as a senior lecturer and dissertation mentor at Southampton Solent University for 27 years for a range of degree courses before co-founding InTandem Systems in 1997. As commercial director, Wendy has been responsible for business growth and has led the company to develop into a thriving BEMS specialist in the building services sector. Wendy continues to Chair the BEMS Controls Engineer Apprenticeship Employer Group ensuring that the issue of skills remains at the top of the agenda for the building controls industry.

Wendy said: “Having been heavily involved in the Skills Working Group in the past few years I am delighted to step into a role that will enable the BCIA to continue to raise performance standards in the industry and ensuring engineers have the required knowledge and training needed to create a more sustainable built environment.”

Graeme Rees, BCIA President, said: “I would like to welcome Keith and Wendy into their respective roles and thank Karl for his hard work as the outgoing Chair of the Marketing Group and also to Rob for his considerable efforts on Skills. The BCIA’s Working Groups enable the BCIA to tackle issues and projects in a focused way and I am proud knowing we have such passionate and talented people involved in these groups.”