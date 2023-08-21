Proving popular with installers working on projects within the education sector is the range of LED linear battens from Ovia.

Inceptor A-Lite is a range of 4ft and 5ft College LED linear battens available in standard, microwave sensor and emergency versions and in a choice of wattages – 17W, 25W, 32W, 50W and 60W – and all models include a CTA (colour temperature adjustable) switch – a built-in, three position switch which allows for instant change of the colour temperature, from warm white (3000k), to cool white (4000k) to daylight (6000k).

Inceptor A-Lite is a high performance fitting that is safe, quick and easy to install. It features a hinged diffuser with a quarter turn locking mechanism and push fit/piano key terminals, which all combine to allow for quick and easy access into the internals, which speeds up the installation time. It comes with an IP20 and a TP(b) rating.

Inceptor B-Lite is a range of 4ft, 5ft and 6ft linear batten multi-current LED fittings, available in standard, microwave sensor, emergency sensor and microwave & emergency sensor versions. They are a direct replacement for conventional battens and boast many features.

A security wire, pre-attached to the base of the product, allows the diffuser to be hung from the base and means the installer doesn’t have to remove the cover and place it aside during installation. The diffuser can be easily pulled apart from the steel base with the help of spring clips, allowing for quicker and easier installation.

www.oviauk.com