Q-Nect Lever connectors and connection boxes from Unicrimp

Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, continues to expand its comprehensive range of cable accessories and this year introduced a new category of products to its portfolio.

Marketed under the new Q-NECT brand, the range comprises lever connectors and connection boxes. The range brings together a selection of products that work in conjunction with each other to provide installers with strong, quick and reliable solutions that will offer them versatility when carrying out their everyday tasks.

A total of ten products make up the full Q-NECT range, which comprises:

2, 3 and 5 way lever connectors – suitable for solid, stranded and flexible cable types. They use screwless spring clamp technology, which means there is no need for any tools.

– suitable for solid, stranded and flexible cable types. They use screwless spring clamp technology, which means there is no need for any tools. IP66 weatherproof junction box – designed to make installations more efficient. It can house four of the 3 Port Lever Connectors using the 360° detachable cradle and with a curved lid, it provides additional space for wires.

– designed to make installations more efficient. It can house four of the 3 Port Lever Connectors using the 360° detachable cradle and with a curved lid, it provides additional space for wires. IP connection boxes – the range comprises a 4 Pole 2 Way 24A IP68 Inline Connection Box; 4 Pole 3 Way 24A IP68 (M16+M20) Connection Box, and 3 Pole 2 Way 16A IP66 Connection Box.

– the range comprises a 4 Pole 2 Way 24A IP68 Inline Connection Box; 4 Pole 3 Way 24A IP68 (M16+M20) Connection Box, and 3 Pole 2 Way 16A IP66 Connection Box. 5 pole, 3 way IP68 ‘T’ and 2 way inline connectors – boasting high quality and robust materials to ensure connectors can withstand the harshest environment.

A comprehensive Q-Nect brochure can be downloaded from the Unicrimp website as well as from the Scolmore Group app. View the video here – https://youtu.be/WT8DWeU6hKI.