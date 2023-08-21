Cable ManagementNewsletter Items

Q-Nect Lever connectors and connection boxes from Unicrimp

Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, continues to expand its comprehensive range of cable accessories and this year introduced a new category of products to its portfolio.

Marketed under the new Q-NECT brand, the range comprises lever connectors and connection boxes.  The range brings together a selection of products that work in conjunction with each other to provide installers with strong, quick and reliable solutions that will offer them versatility when carrying out their everyday tasks.

A total of ten products make up the full Q-NECT range, which comprises:

  • 2, 3 and 5 way lever connectors – suitable for solid, stranded and flexible cable types. They use screwless spring clamp technology, which means there is no need for any tools.
  • IP66 weatherproof junction box – designed to make installations more efficient. It can house four of the 3 Port Lever Connectors using the 360° detachable cradle and with a curved lid, it provides additional space for wires.
  • IP connection boxes – the range comprises a 4 Pole 2 Way 24A IP68 Inline Connection Box; 4 Pole 3 Way 24A IP68 (M16+M20) Connection Box, and 3 Pole 2 Way 16A IP66 Connection Box.
  • 5 pole, 3 way IP68 ‘T’ and 2 way inline connectors – boasting high quality and robust materials to ensure connectors can withstand the harshest environment.

A comprehensive Q-Nect brochure can be downloaded from the Unicrimp website as well as from the Scolmore Group app.  View the video here – https://youtu.be/WT8DWeU6hKI.

You might also like
Boilers & Hot Water

Adveco extends range of buffers vessels for heating projects

Building Controls & Automation

Wireless heating controls from Sangamo

Lighting

LED linear battens from Ovia

Electrical Services

Scolmore adds 20A 2 Way Retractive Switch Module

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra