Critical cooling specialist strengthens its sustainability range with MultiChill

Airedale by Modine, the critical cooling specialists, has today announced the launch of MultiChillTM, a modular, low-GWP, free-cooling heat pump chiller range to join its new series of cooling solutions, as they continue to strive for a more sustainable future for all.

MultiChill offers flexibility and efficiency as a smaller capacity heat pump chiller with modularity built into its design. With individual unit capacities between 53kW and 103kW, up to 16 MultiChill heat pump chillers can be connected on the same water circuit, delivering up to 1360kW of installed capacity. This can be done at the point of installation or with provision included for units to be added later, futureproofing installations against rising demand.

The part-load efficiency benefits of MultiChill are further enhanced when installed in a modular configuration, with the system able to comfortably operate within 2-100% of available cooling capacity. Each unit can perfectly adjust its output with precise control delivered via a single advanced microprocessor.

Optimised for lower GWP refrigerant R32 and available with free cooling technology, MultiChill delivers an SEER of up to 4.89 (cooling only) and a SCOP of up to 4.08 (heat pump). MultiChill FreeCool allows the system to operate without mechanical intervention, significantly reducing energy consumption. The unit can operate in three modes: free cooling, part free cooling or full mechanical cooling, depending on the ambient temperature, making it a sustainable and flexible solution.

Operational in ambient temperatures from −25°C (cooling only) and −15°C (heat pump) and up to 48°C, MultiChill can be used in both process and comfort applications, including data centres, commercial buildings and industrial units. With three different sound configurations, including “Super Silent”, MultiChill delivers low noise performance, suitable for urban installation.

With space-saving, inner city projects in mind, the frame design has been specially developed to minimise its footprint. MultiChill has an integrated system tank, the coils are positioned within a case so the units can sit closer together in a restrictive plant space, and air flow is optimised for minimum clearance. At the point of installation, working with smaller individual units allows for flexibility, where the heat pumps can be installed in sections without the need for the costly, extendable cranes.

The launch of MultiChill supplements Airedale’s existing range heat pump, chiller and AHU solutions, delivering one of the most comprehensive ranges of HVAC solutions in the industry.

Joining the recently launched iChill , and SpiraChill ,, MultiChill is also a result of an agreement signed with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) outside the Airedale group and comes with the reassurance of being covered by Airedale support services including dedicated UK technical support, warranty and their UK-based, 65-strong, 24/7 service support team.

Jonathan Jones, commercial director for Airedale, said: “MultiChill allows us to meet our UK clients’ demand for scalable, modular heat pump chillers in urban areas where space is limited and access is often restrictive.”

Jonathan continued: “Our new range of more sustainable cooling solutions, paired with the assurance of Airedale warranty, technical support and maintenance services, allows us to serve the huge demand in the market for high performance cooling solutions, from a trusted, experienced and reputable organisation such as Airedale.”

For more information about this range visit www.airedale.com