LCL Awards appoints new qualifications manager

Awarding Organisation, LCL Awards , has welcomed new qualifications manager, Dave Thomas. Specialising in electrotechnical qualifications, such as inspection and testing, BS 7671 Requirements for Electrical Installations (18th Edition Wiring Regulations), and renewable technologies, he brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Dave worked at NAPIT for the last 12 years as a tutor, assessor and for a period of time as the lead IQA. He has also held associate roles at City & Guilds, where he was responsible for writing and marking exams, and supporting centres offering C&G qualifications.

On leaving school, Dave completed an apprenticeship and held various electrical roles, including working as Qualifying Supervisor for a contracting company. In 2011 he moved into private training, a role he loved:

“I found it very satisfying, making a difference to electricians’ understanding of regulations and inspection and testing. Helping them become more efficient at what they do. I have an eye for detail and enjoy focusing in on the finer points to uphold and improve standards.

“I enjoyed my time at NAPIT, but I was keen to find a new challenge and I am eager to delve into the different aspects of the qualifications at LCL Awards. It’s a varied role, my core work will be based around working on the course material that centres use to deliver LCL Awards’ qualifications and writing the exams and assessments.

“Part of the job involves working as an EQA and this face-to-face contact with centres will feed into the other work I do. I’m looking forward to getting to know the people that run our centres and supporting them in delivering LCL Awards’ qualifications to the highest standards.”

Dave will be based near Bristol, where he lives. When he’s not at work, he’s a keen Bristol City supporter and season-ticket holder and has two dogs which keep him on his toes!

Helen Knowles, EQA Field team manager and technical specialist at LCL Awards said:

“Dave is a welcomed addition to the Team and already demonstrating his wealth of knowledge in his sector. His enthusiasm to develop our qualifications and to be part of our business growth, will be valued; not only by LCL Awards but our centres moving forward.”