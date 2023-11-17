Acquisition sees BITZER invest in the use of ORC systems

BITZER, the refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump specialist, acquired Czech company BPOWER in late October 2023. This acquisition not only allows BITZER to offer components and Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems for generating power from waste heat, thus making an important contribution to decarbonisation, but also enables system integration. Efficient use of waste heat in the industry can go a long way in helping to make production more energy-efficient, reduce carbon emissions and thus achieve climate targets.

“We are delighted to welcome a new member, BPOWER, to the BITZER Group, which allows us to manufacture components and ORC systems as well as offer system integration,’ says Christian Wehrle, chief executive of the BITZER Group. “Thanks to BPOWER, end users will have access to the full range of necessary ORC services, including planning, project engineering, installation and customer service.” Also a member of the BITZER Group is ElectraTherm, a leading manufacturer of ORC systems for low-temperature use of waste heat based in Flowery Branch, USA.

The BPOWER product portfolio comprises solutions for exploiting waste heat in the industry, heat recovery in combined heat and power systems, and power generation from biomass. The company offers services for planning, engineering, commissioning and overseeing ORC systems around the world.”‘As part of the powerful BITZER Group, we are now in a position to pursue our enormous expansion plans of fulfilling market demand for the ORC at a much larger scale,” says Jiří Musílek. “There’s so much potential for exploiting waste heat.” Musílek, the former majority shareholder of BPOWER, will continue to advance the company for BITZER as managing director. Founded in 2009, the company has 24 employees and has installed more than 300 systems worldwide so far.

As an independent specialist for refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump technology, BITZER is present all over the world: with products and services for refrigeration, air conditioning and process cooling as well as transport, BITZER ensures optimum temperature conditions for trade in goods, industry processes and indoor climate control – always striving for the highest possible energy efficiency and quality. BITZER is represented all over the world with 75 sites in 40 countries, including its sales companies and production facilities. Trade and service partners included, the BITZER network of manufacturing, development and sales extends to almost all countries in the world. In 2022, more than 4,000 employees generated a turnover of €983 million; expenditure for research and development totalled €53 million.