MCS and Benchmark launch new service to make heat pump commissioning faster and simpler

Heat pump commissioning through Benchmark Online and certification via the MCS Installations Database are set to be integrated. This will result in a single point of data entry for the first time to simplify the process for Benchmark installers employed by the nearly 1,700 MCS certified heat pump contractors.

Benchmark, a longstanding trusted name within the installer community, transformed its previous paper-based checklist into an easy-to-use app over two years ago. The addition of heat pumps was made to reflect the growth of the sector and support the UK with its transition to Net Zero.

Combining Benchmark commissioning and MCS certification is a first for the industry. The partnership will see an integration of Benchmark and the MCS Installations Database (MID) to save installers time and effort. Benchmark commissioning engineers will be able to start the process of MCS certification creation with a single click.

The MCS Product Directory, representing the more than 100 manufacturers’ MCS certified heat pump products, will remain the source of product data, again ensuring a single point of data entry and ensuring a consistent reference for products tried and tested to robust safety standards.

The changes will remove the existing requirement for multiple pieces of paperwork to separately commission and certify a system, with an automated process sharing the information between both platforms.

Ultimately, this means installers will only have to input installation information a single time in a single place. There will be no room for error as Benchmark, MCS, and the installer will all have access to the same information about an install.

In the latest version of Benchmark Online, usability, and the resulting time saved by the new interface puts the installer first. The heating engineer simply fills out all available information on the app before the MCS certified company completes the remainder of the form and issues the certificate. There is now one fewer barrier to installer best practice.

The new integration will be being demonstrated by Benchmark and MCS at PHEX South on 22 and 23 November, where visitors to the stands will be able to understand the latest updates and ask questions about the new service available to them.

Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS, says: “Benchmark’s addition of heat pumps plays a crucial step in the normalisation of low carbon heating. It reflects the growth of the market and the aspirations of the industry. The opportunity to integrate our systems with a single data entry point now providing commissioning, certification and into notification through the certification bodies is a major step forward for heat pumps. MCS certification demonstrates a commitment to quality and customers it also unlocks access to government support and subsidy a key incentive for many installers. We hope this integration makes life simpler and quicker for the thousands of installers who are already part the heat pump market.

Chris Jessop, Customer Services Director at Ideal Boilers and Chair of the Benchmark Steering Committee, comments: “Installer feedback has been at the helm of Benchmark Online design and enhancement over the years, and now promises seamless usability. This collaborative project is a nod to the future, taking a large step towards a decarbonised, digitalised heating economy. The normalisation of new industry technology is now both critical and inevitable, with Benchmark Online and MCS creating a virtuous circle where the industry accepts new technology and innovates accordingly.

“New entrants to the industry are key to unpicking the challenges presented by net zero, and the digitalisation of the industry through schemes like Benchmark Online paves the way for the transition into a multi-technology approach to decarbonisation. Benchmark Online and MCS are ceasing technological demonisation, while supporting innovative collaboration.”

MCS and Benchmark will be attending PHEX South at Stamford Bridge Stadium 22-23 November. Join them on stands 9 and 7 respectively to learn more about the integration and watch the demonstration of the first live registration on the app at 12pm on Wednesday 22 November.