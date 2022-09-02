Indoor air quality is priority for new Daikin Applied AHUs

Daikin Applied has extended its range of air handling units (AHUs) with the UK launch of the compact Modular T series.

This new product features an advanced triple stage filtration approach to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) in several types of building, at a time of growing concern about this vital health and well-being issue.

The Modular T has been designed to reduce the concentration of potentially harmful airborne pathogens including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM) while also helping to reduce CO 2 levels.

In updated guidance published last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) blamed exposure to air pollution for seven million premature deaths a year worldwide and slashed its recommended maximum exposure limits for several pollutants, including PM and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ).

It said even relatively low concentrations of ambient and indoor air pollution were responsible for rising rates of lung cancer, heart disease, and strokes – putting the health impact of pollution on a par with poor diet and smoking.

Exposure

The WHO halved the recommended limit for average annual exposure to PM2.5 from 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3)to five – and lowered the recommended limit for PM10 from 20 to 15 µg/m3.

Daikin’s Modular T AHU filters outside air to remove external pollutants before it is supplied to the building and simultaneously extracts inside air, decreasing the concentration of indoor pollutants using three separate stages of filtration.

Available in five different sizes, with an air flow range from 200 m3/h up to more than 4000 m3/h, the Daikin Modular T can be used in a wide range of commercial buildings including schools, offices, gyms, and shops.

The units have a very compact footprint – the largest model has a maximum depth of just 890 mm and the smallest is only 550mm deep. In addition, larger models are supplied in sections for easy transportation and handling.

Installation is further eased by using ‘plug and play’ connections and the Modular T can also be combined with VRV or ERQ condensing units to provide a complete fresh air solution – a feature which is unique to Daikin Applied.

Units can be supplied either with smart controls or with direct connection to the company’s own communication platform. The range also features an integral mixing damper which helps to optimise energy consumption and reduce running costs.

www.daikinapplied.uk