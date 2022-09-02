SEA publishes guidance on gaining access to government energy efficiency schemes

The Sustainable Energy Association (SEA) has published new guidance Helpful Information and Tips for Manufacturers and Innovators on Gaining Access to Government Energy Efficiency Schemes to support manufacturers and innovators of energy efficiency and low-carbon heating products.

The tips highlight challenges in getting innovative products installed under government schemes and help provide options for engagement with the key stakeholders involved.

With the support of TrustMark, BSI and BRE, the advice has a particular focus on providing helpful tips regarding engagement with the PAS 2035/2030 standard and the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP), which are now fundamental requirements of entry into most government-funded schemes.

The document shows the challenges faced by industry to get innovative products into government schemes and includes the major stakeholders, systems and standards that play a part in the innovation process as well as who and what they are and why they are important.

It provides several tips and best practice suggestions to help manufacturers and innovators get started with gaining access to government energy efficiency schemes.

Jade Lewis, chief executive of the Sustainable Energy Association said: “The SEA with the help of our partners TrustMark, BSI and BRE want to make the adoption of innovation as straightforward as possible to ensure no manufacturer or innovator misses out on schemes which can accelerate the delivery of homes and buildings that are fit for the future.

“Not having a streamlined and well signposted methodology for businesses to utilise is something that needs to be addressed. We want to see more products certified and ready for energy efficiency schemes and we hope our tips will help those companies on their journey to entry into government-funded schemes. However, much more support is needed, and we hope to work with government and industry to improve the process for future innovation that will help us deliver our ambitious UK carbon reduction targets.”

Simon Ayers, chief executive TrustMark said: “With the challenges facing the UK around rising energy costs and the need to reduce energy consumption, there is a clear requirement for more innovative products and services to be available generally and through government-funded schemes in particular. Navigating this path can be difficult for manufacturers and innovators, so we hope this new guidance provides some clarity and helpful suggestions on how to achieve those aims.”

Jane Goddard, director of corporate affairs at BRE, said: “At the moment, manufacturers of energy efficient and low-carbon heating products face too many challenges getting their products into government schemes. This is stifling innovation in the industry which will be necessary if the UK is to meet its net zero ambitions. The UK Government has been commendably ambitious in its bid to reach net zero, but with contribution from industry crucial to meeting such targets, product manufacturers will need a clearer understanding of how best to work with government to help deliver on its targets.

“Through our work with the SEA, TrustMark and the BSI, we hope this fact sheet will provide a clear roadmap for the delivery of innovation in the manufacturing sector via government funded schemes. Ultimately, greater collaboration between industry and government will ensure the success of state-led schemes and accelerate the UK’s decarbonisation plans.”

Joe McMullen, chief operating officer at AirEx said: “Navigating the complexity of regulations, standards and certifications related to innovation in this sector is hugely challenging, especially for SMEs such as AirEx. Our hope is that this guidance can both assist manufacturers of other innovative technologies undertaking this challenge at present and assist policy makers in supporting innovation going forward.”

Clare Price, sector lead – Built Environment at BSI said: “This guide will be a great help to those seeking to navigate the existing standards and funding landscape in order to ensure compliance and take up of innovative products.”

The Sustainable Energy Association (SEA) is a membership organisation made up of manufacturers, energy suppliers, housing providers, installers, innovators, and other organisations with expertise on energy in buildings. In a world of finite resources, the SEA exists to help create living and working spaces fit for future generations.