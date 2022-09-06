RINNAI LAUNCH GROUNDBREAKING CPD EVENT on ‘CARBON & ECONOMIC COMPARISON FOR HOT WATER SYSTEMS USING HEAT PUMPS, ELECTRIC & HYDROGEN’

Rinnai, one of the UK’s leading exponents of the practical, economic and technical approach to the current energy price spiral, is launching a new CPD – ‘Carbon & Economic Comparisons for Hot Water Systems using Heat Pumps, Electric and Hydrogen,’ aimed directly at the systems designers, major end-users, specifiers and consultants’ audience.

Places are limited so to secure space for your organisation please email engineer@rinnaiuk.com or call 01928 595 937

The fully certified and approved CPD is being staged at the London Building Centre on September 21st & 22nd with two events each day, one at lunchtime and one later after/early evening for attendee convenience. Both events are fully catered and include a comprehensive information pack.

Rinnai is one of the first manufacturers to look at the totality of products in the main energy vectors and offer technical guidance to ascertain the most efficient heating and hot water delivery systems. The company now operates to the mission statement of ‘Creating a Healthier Way of Living.’

RINNAI H3 PRODUCT ROADMAP TO LOWER CARBON AND NET ZERO DE-CARBONISATION

Rinnai’s product and service offering is based on H3- Hydrogen, Heating and Heat Pumps – which allows any site in either residential or commercial sites to maximise the energy efficiency and performance in striving for NetZero and Decarbonisation. Additionally, Rinnai is developing and introducing electrical formats to all existing product ranges within the coming months. Rinnai’s new “H3” range of products includes a wide selection of commercial heat pumps as well as hydrogen blends-ready and hybrid hot water heating systems.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year. The company operates on each of the five continents and the brand has gained an established reputation for high performance, robust cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic hot water products offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources and accept either natural gas or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or rDME.

Rinnai units are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. System design services are available if needed and cost comparison services are accessible to all customers who require further cost detail.

Rinnai’s Innovation Manifesto clearly outlines the path to carbon neutrality and maintains a pledge to fully decarbonize company operations by 2050. Rinnai will further support the global clean energy transition by introducing a wide variety of domestic heating options across multiple energy vectors.

Rinnai is committed to decarbonisation. Rinnai’s water heating products are all hydrogen-blends ready NOW including the world’s first 100% hydrogen powered water heater. Rinnai products also accept BioLPG capable of delivering NetZero carbon emissions. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

