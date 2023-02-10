Heat pumps for high outputs and high renewables

Belaria® fit air/water heat pumps from Hoval are specifically designed for systems with high outputs and a high proportion of renewable energies. Belaria® fit delivers efficient heating, cooling and domestic hot water production at the same time and can be used on its own or as part of a hybrid system.

Up to 16 Belaria® fit units can be combined in a cascade configuration, enabling outputs into the megawatt range. Belaria® fit is also well suited to use in a hybrid configuration, such as alongside a gas condensing boiler for use at peak demand to provide attractive price/performance ratios. The units are also easily retrofitted to existing heating systems.

At the heart of the design is advanced, modulating inverter technology that enables continuous adjustment from 40-100% of load, ensuring optimum energy efficiency at all times. Additionally, the hydrophilic coating on evaporator fins maintains consistently high efficiency and shorter defrosting times.

Further efficiencies are achieved through the use of R32 refrigerant, which has a high volumetric refrigerating capacity and is ideally suited to the UK’s temperate climate. The result is high Seasonal Coefficient of Performance/Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SCOP/SEER) for heating and cooling. Consequently, systems with Belaria fit are considered sustainable and are eligible for subsidies.

As a standalone (monovalent) system, Belaria® fit can provide outputs up to 1.4MW and up to 4MW in a hybrid system – depending on the required proportion of renewable energy.