Solar thermal – reduce carbon & offset electricity costs

Whether a commercial hot water system uses gas or electricity, it will require a preheat source to reduce carbon emissions and manage the costs associated with achieving safe operating temperatures.

As a high-temperature renewable source of hot water, Adveco solar thermal lends itself to working in conjunction with not only conventional gas heating but also other renewable technologies including air source heat pumps which can be used to provide pre-heat to solar thermal. This enables a variety of hybrid applications to be considered to meet the varied demands of commercial buildings, reducing carbon emissions in gas-fired systems or offsetting energy demands to reduce operational costs in all electric applications.

Built on or into the roof, or on a frame for flat roofs, Adveco’s rugged 2.24 m² flat plate collectors are Solar Keymark certified and temperature resistant up to 200°C. A commercial system sized to support an occupancy of 50 will typically require from 12-24 collectors, whilst smaller systems servicing up to 12 occupants will employ just three to four panels. Sized and installed correctly, each Adveco solar thermal collector can contribute up to 1400kWh per annum, providing electricity savings of £300 and more importantly reducing emissions of CO² by 322kg.

For hot water, when compared to equivalent solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, in terms of energy generation and cost, solar thermal also offers a much smaller physical footprint. Three Adveco solar thermal collectors at 6.6m² will match a typical 4 kW PV system which would require 16 collectors at 25m², making solar thermal a better choice for buildings with reduced roof space, as typically seen in city centres. Silent operation of solar is also a consideration factor for urban projects.

To ensure system longevity and return on investment, fluid within the solar collectors must be correctly managed. If left in the panel it can overheat, stagnate and leave collectors irreparable. Adveco solar thermal systems avoid this by incorporating its patented Drain Back design into all its solar system designs. This gravity flow approach reduces pump capacity requirements and energy use of pump station to a minimum and will automatically drain fluid if power is cut without the need for working components. This makes solar thermal systems with drainback low maintenance with long operational lifespans. Fluid refresh is, on average, required every eight years but may last much longer.

With more than 500 systems deployed across the UK, Adveco’s solar thermal systems are an effective renewable which today offers clear cost savings for more rapid return on investment and a proven path to incorporating sustainability into the annual operation of commercial properties.

https://adveco.co/products/water-heating/solar-thermal/