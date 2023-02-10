Luceco’s Platform at Q-Park Cardiff Bay

Luceco has recently supplied energy saving luminaires and lighting control system to Q-Park Cardiff Bay. Q-Park is one of Europe’s leading parking service providers and is known for high quality and well-managed parking facilities in strategic locations, including all major cities.

The project consisted of 18 floors over 2 phases, the lighting solution using Climate Extra and Platform Lighting Controls. 33W 6ft (1800mm) single array luminaires were installed, replacing the 126W fittings previously in place.Delivering the benefits of polycarbonate construction, opal diffuser and speed-fit installation with no requirement to remove the LED gear tray, Climate Extra is ideal for industrial and harsh environments offering 100,000 hours operational life and an efficacy of 142 Llm/cW. This linear IP65 weatherproof luminaire includes a variety of driver options including, Digital Dimmable, Emergency and Microwave, comes as standard with anti-tamper stainless steel clips and can be surface mounted or suspended through metal fixing points.

The Climate Extra luminaires used throughout the installation were controlled by Luceco’s wireless lighting control system – Platform. Platform is an innovative controls solution making the planning, configuration, and commissioning of wireless lighting controls accessible to many applications from large open plan commercial environments and warehouse spaces to smaller layouts.

Simple operation of the system provides various lighting control options including, dimming, scene setting, presence and daylight control, all helping to reduce energy consumption and operating costs, whilst creating a safe lit environment.

The lighting control strategy included segregating the project into floors and based on any linked fitting detecting a pedestrian or vehicle, turning on all lighting on the relevant floor. A 10 minute hold time was programmed so once the last fitting on the floor had last detected movement, it waited for 10 minutes before going back into to a standby level. The standby level included completely off, or a lower background level of 5% illumination to ensure there was always a low level of light in the car park for the safety and wellbeing of occupants.

The stairwells were commissioned as two distinct zones. If movement was detected in either stairwell the entire stairwell was lit to 100% to ensure safe ingress & egress from the building.

With many organisations looking to become more environmentally friendly and reduce their energy and operating costs, lighting controls can help save around 60 – 70% on energy consumption and ensure spaces are lit appropriately to provide safety, security, and comfort. Platform offers high value return-of-investment on new or existing lighting installations as well as extending the life of the luminaires due to reduced operating hours. The installation of the lighting along with fire and security up grades were carried out by Evans Electrical Limited.

