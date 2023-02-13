BCIA releases two new Technical Guides

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has released two new Technical Guides to add to its portfolio of online Guides available to download.

The first Guide covers the various Building Assessment Schemes, including BREEAM, LEED, NABERS, RESET, WELL Being Standard, and WiredScore. Building Assessment Schemes set performance standards for the built environment, including new builds and refurbishment schemes, by assessing a project’s environmental impact through the design, specification, construction and operation phases of a building.

The second Guide provides an overview of the UK and European Regulations for non-domestic buildings. Non-domestic buildings account for 11% of the total annual energy consumption and carbon emissions throughout the UK and Europe. Historically driven by the European Union and adopted into UK law, the Energy Performance of Buildings directive (EPBD) and the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED), have been the instruments to regulate energy consumption and set targets to reach net zero carbon emissions. Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, the department for Business, Environment, and Industrial strategy (BEIS) has become responsible for setting the environmental, net zero and sustainable goals for the future.

BCIA President Graeme Rees commented: “With an ever-increasing focus on sustainability and Net Zero anyone working in the built environment should be familiar with Building Assessment Schemes and up to date sustainability goals. These new Technical Guides are an excellent resource providing an easy reference overview on these subjects.”

The BCIA’s Technical Guides are designed to help members and those in the building controls and BEMS industry work more effectively. All Technical Guides can be downloaded from the “Technical Guides” section of the BCIA website.