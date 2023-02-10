CIAT unveils newly designed website for enhanced customer experience

CIAT has launched a new version of its website to enhance the customer experience, make navigation simpler and offer richer insight into CIAT’s portfolio of HVAC solutions and services. The new site has an updated look and has been optimised for all platforms, making it more responsive and clearer on all types of devices. CIAT is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Visitors to the new website will be able to find up-to-date information about all of CIAT’s range of high-performing and innovative air handling, rooftop, fan coil, chillers and heat pump units. Specifiers, engineers, architects and contractors can easily find product specifications, and define products using certain search criteria at the click of a button. The technical and application information available allows specifiers to plan and acquire the details they need for future projects.

“We are starting the new year with the exciting launch of the newly designed CIAT website,” said Neil Hitching, Northern Europe Marketing Director, Carrier Commercial HVAC. “The new website is faster, easier to navigate and more user-friendly, while incorporating a clean, updated design so our users can find precisely what they need. We have an exciting year ahead and this new site will enable us to enhance our customers’ experience and better represent who we are as a company.”

To view the new website, please visit www.ciat.com/en/uk.