GEZE UK helps Cambridge Science Park make an entrance

When architects Scott Brownrigg were given a brief to create a new gateway to Cambridge Science Park they knew the building had to be impressive to attract the desired high tech and Research and Development companies.

The design features a colonnade sweeping across the front of the building echoing the curve of the spine road and a new public space. The column spacing guides occupants and visitors to the entrance – a GEZE Slimdrive SCR curved automatic sliding door.

The building has a BREEAM Excellent rating for its design so the Slimdrive SCR was the perfect complement. The circular entrance features two sets of automatic bi-parting curved glass sliding doors, creating a lobby that minimises heat loss or gain and so helps to contribute to the building’s environmental credentials

In addition the Slimdrive SCR automatic curved sliding door provides a light and airy all-glass lobby entrance which blends seamlessly into the façade and the large glass atrium, it combines high performance with unobtrusive operation.

Inside the operator’s deep canopy an integrated air curtain was installed to further minimise any heat loss and maintain the aesthetics of the building.

The Slimdrive SCR automatic operator also provides uninhibited access and so meets the demands of Part M, BS 8300 and EN 16005, whilst the access control system ensures security.

Recognising the outstanding design of the building, the Cambridge Science Park has been shortlisted for the 2023 British Council for Offices (BCO) Awards. The BCO’s primary objective is to define excellence in office space.

Ross Mcwatt, Associate Architect at Scott Brownrigg said ‘We have worked with GEZE several times, they have the same focus as we do in terms combining sustainability, accessibility and aesthetics.

Richard Richardson-Derry, National Specification Manager at GEZE UK added ‘This is an outstanding building, that meets many demands, we were delighted to play a part in creating an entrance and achieving the criteria of the brief.

Additional information:

