Chubb celebrates exceptional apprentices at awards ceremony

Chubb, provider of fire safety and security solutions, recently held a graduation awards ceremony at Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Accrington to celebrate the graduation of its exceptional apprentices.

The 16 apprentices in engineering and business support roles received their Certificate of Apprenticeship Completion and will now continue their journey at Chubb in full-time positions, where they will be given the opportunity to grow and progress in their careers.

Henry Pennington and Daniel Leeming both won the special Chubb Apprentice of the Year Winner (UK) award, with James Acheson-Gray receiving the Runner-Up award. Aoibhinn Kidney won the Chubb Apprentice of the Year Winner for the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking about her achievement of graduating, Aoibhinn said: “It honestly feels a bit surreal. I remember five years ago, doing part of my interview and thinking it was so long away, but it went by in a flash. I’m really delighted with what I’ve achieved, and receiving my award is the icing on the cake!”

UK Apprentice of the Year Winner, Henry commented: “It’s been fantastic. Chubb’s people-first culture has really shone through during my apprenticeship training. They have been great to me, and hopefully, there will be good things to come in the future.”

The graduation ceremony was also attended by Chubb’s 10 Accelerated Development Programme (ADP) trainees, who received their Certification of Training Programme Completion and celebrated their progression into independent field-based roles.

Event host Jim McSharry, Chubb’s Early Careers Manager, said: “I think it’s a really positive end to three and a half years of learning for the apprenticeship programme and 18-week ADP scheme. The recognition of a milestone but the beginning of their careers and a new journey at Chubb.”

A special Apprenticeship Mentor of the Year award was also given to Chubb’s champion mentor, Neil Duckworth, Fire Technical Support Engineer, to recognise the unconditional support mentors offer apprentices during their journey.

Dave Dunnagan, Managing Director, was the guest of honour at the event and commented: “Celebrating the achievements of our apprentices is really important to us. At Chubb, we aspire to Building Great Leaders, and that means nurturing our talent from the very beginning of their careers and supporting them on their journey to become great leaders.

“During our history, we’ve seen more than 650 apprentices graduate through our scheme, which is something we are very proud of. This event was an opportunity for us to truly celebrate our graduates who have completed their 3- or 4-year apprenticeship training – I’m very excited to see what the future holds for them.”

www.chubb.co.uk/jobs

Watch the video below to hear what the apprentices and mentors had to say at the award ceremony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTP6WojQDQI