Testo beer giveaway

Testo are celebrating 40 years in the UK (almost 70 years globally!)

We have seen a lot of development through the years and are grateful for the opportunity we have been given by our customers to do so!

We want to celebrate with you – by giving away some beer for you to enjoy.

So this summer you really can sit back, relax and enjoy a drink on us!

For a chance to win one of 5 crates of beer, all you need to do is register via the link below and fill out the questionnaire. You will need to answer the questions correctly – so hopefully you’ve been paying attention!

Good luck and thank you for all the support we have received in the past 40 years!

Enter here: https://www.testo.com/en-UK/summer-giveaway