Free training course to unlock retrofit career paths for building engineers and construction professionals

Building engineers and construction professionals can now access a free course from the UK’s leading retrofit knowledge and skills provider to kickstart their career in retrofit.

The new online course, Retrofit 101, has been curated and designed by The Retrofit Academy to provide anyone wanting to learn about the fundamentals of what domestic retrofit involves and why it is important in driving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Aiming to bolster understanding of retrofit for built environment professionals and work they may already be doing to improve energy efficiency in buildings, the course is designed to unlock the potential for professionals to go on to progress into further retrofit qualifications as they develop their career in the area.

As government policy and funding for decarbonising homes and buildings continues to grow, the workforce required to deliver high-quality retrofit at scale must be quickly developed to meet growing demand. The organisation has launched the Retrofit 101 course to give more people than ever before chance to understand the process of retrofit, why domestic retrofit is needed, learn about what goes into retrofit advice and understand the retrofit career paths that are available for people.

The new course joins a raft of leading accredited courses developed and delivered by The Retrofit Academy since 2016, equipping learners to take on PAS 2035 roles such as Retrofit Coordinator, Assessor and Advisor. Having already enrolled over 4,000 retrofit professionals and 7,000 learners, the organisation has designed the course to encourage many more to consider earning their qualifications and capitalising on the raft of career opportunities emerging.

David Pierpoint, CEO and founder of The Retrofit Academy, said: “We have been developing and delivering accredited retrofit training courses since 2016 and have unlocked careers for thousands of individuals already. To create the workforce needed to decarbonise all homes in the UK, however, we must go further. With that in mind, we’ve developed our free introductory course with the aim of sharing our wealth of retrofit knowledge with as many people as possible, which we hope will make the world of retrofit even more attractive to a broader talent pool.

“Whether an individual is eager to unlock a new career in the built environment, or a company is looking to upskill its team in energy efficiency considerations, Retrofit 101 provides a fundamental starting point to launch into the sector. From here, there is the opportunity to take on more of the leading qualifications from The Retrofit Academy and take on the thousands of roles opening up to deliver large-scale, high quality retrofit across the UK.”