Doubling in demand for prefabricated systems 

Drainage and supply system manufacturer Polypipe Building Services has seen a surge in demand for its prefabricated drainage system, with sales more than doubling in the last three months of 2023.

This range of two-part prefabricated stack configurations, designed to make installing the most common low to high-rise applications simpler and quicker, has proved so successful that the Kent manufacturing team are working flat out to meet demand.

Sean Norris, advantage services manager at Polypipe Building Services, said ‘the word was out’ about the Terrain FUZE Stax drainage system, with customers recognising the important benefits the system offers for both reducing installation times and cutting site waste.

He added: “We appear to have opened the floodgates with the system, and an increasing number of large-scale new build and local authority residential projects are relying on the system. This is not only because of its benefits in use but also because it’s so simple to order through our distributors, meaning it can be on site in under two weeks.

“It’s a great offering as it sits between our loose products and our fully fabricated Advantage service. Also, because we can produce bespoke fittings and connections in-house, we can adapt it to project requirements.”

The system helps reduce installation times because typically large-scale drainage stack projects involve repeating similar configurations of loose components across floors. This means significant time is spent on repetitive cutting and welding jobs. This range removes a lot of this time-consuming work by offering prefabricated products in the most common configurations covering kitchens, bathrooms, and utility rooms.

Within these are a broad range of options including different top and bottom sections, stack diameters, vents and more to ensure maximum flexibility in meeting on site demands. Loose components can still be bought as usual from distributors and will integrate with Terrain FUZE Stax products.