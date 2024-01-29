Seaward Electronic strengthens commitment to UK defence sector with accreditation renewal

Electrical test and measurement company Seaward Electronic has renewed a highly acclaimed accreditation, recognising it as a respected and trusted supplier to the UK defence industry.

Seaward Electronic has renewed the renowned Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register (JOSCAR) registration in a move that reaffirms the company and its products and services as MOD compliant, enabling it to supply and trade with major defence companies and organisations throughout the UK.

Securing a place on the JOSCAR register – a central list of approved suppliers used by BAE systems, Rolls Royce, Airbus and NATS (National Air Traffic Services) among other leading defence contractors – is by invite only and requires the successful completion of a rigorous qualification process requiring a proven commitment to quality.

Achieving the accreditation re-affirms the Seaward brands, including Rigel Medical and Calibrationhouse, place as part of an exclusive group of products and services in the UK defence supply chain, which have been chosen by some of the UK’s most established defence organisations.

Andrew Simpson, Calibrationhouse manager, said JOSCAR is highly regarded, enabling the company to develop further work in the defence sector as it continues to expand its operations.

He said: “JOSCAR is a prestigious accreditation with demanding requirements. Renewing our accreditation demonstrates that the quality of our products and services continue to be of the highest standard, meeting the requirements of highly regulated industries.

“Many of the organisations that we are able to work with in the UK defence supply chain have strict requirements, so achieving this renewal provides the reassurance that we have the experience, technical expertise and credentials to deliver major projects.”

Seaward Electronic is part of GMC Instrumentation Group, a collaboration of separate specialist test equipment manufacturing businesses based in Germany, Switzerland and the USA.