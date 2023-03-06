Combat launch range of Elite Pro Unit Heaters

Combat Heating Solutions, Europe’s leading developer and manufacturer of energy efficient warm air heating and radiant systems, are delighted to introduce you to their range of Elite Pro Unit Heaters, Models EPU 30-115kW, one of the most effective energy reduction technologies available on the market.

At Combat we are committed to designing, developing, and delivering innovative energy efficient and effective products and system solutions, which is why our range of unit heaters has received a make-over and are available in several sizes.

Our new Elite Pro range of warm air unit heaters now offer even greater energy efficiency combined with quiet operation. The new range are easy to install, maintain and operate with a wide range of options. Suitable for either room sealed or open flued installation, the heaters also have lockout indicator lights help to make troubleshooting easier.

The new range now benefits from fully modulating burners for greater efficiency and stainless heat exchangers as standard for long life. In addition, the heaters can be suspended or shelf mounted, freeing up valuable workspace and providing flexibility with several air handling options, such as axial, centrifugal fan or ducted applications. Additional benefits include;

Fully modulating burner

Heater status indicator lamps

Room sealed or open flued installation

Operated using Combat NRG controller

Suspended or shelf mounted

Remote fan operation for summer air circulation facility

All of our warm air heaters are 100% manufactured in the UK, produced from start to finish at our lean operated manufacturing facility in the heart of the West Midlands in Wednesbury.

With the reduction on its impact on the environment and the decision to return back to the traditional Combat red colours, Combat warm heaters prove that red is the new ‘green’.

Visit www.combat.co.uk to find out more