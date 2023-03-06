Do You Need a BIM/CAD Resource?
When it comes to BIM and CAD, outsourcing to CAD SERVICES is much more affordable and flexible than hiring an in-house team of BIM/CAD Technicians.
You get access to experienced BIM/CAD professionals using the latest BIM/CAD tools and software, meaning you can have flexible and scalable manpower available when you need it most.
If you’re under pressure to reduce costs, out pay as you go Computer Aided Drafting and BIM service could be right for you.
ABOUT CAD SERVICES?
CAD SERVICES provide Computer Aided Drafting services to Building Services
Consultants, Mechanical & Electrical Contractors and Architects within the UK.
As one of the UK’s leading comprehensive BIM and Computer Aided Drafting solution specialists, we can provide simple 2D drafting through to
Services we offer:
Revit/CAD MEP BIM Modelling
Complete BIM Solutions
2D+3D Building Services Coordination
Prefabricated Module Drawings
2D CAD Drafting
Record Drawings
3D Modelling and Visualisation
Cloud Based Hosted Project Delivery
Point Cloud Scanning and Site Surveys
OUR EXPERIENCE
Experience is very important when choosing the right BIM Service Provider, CAD Services have been involved with the application of Computer Aided Draughting, Building Information Modelling and Design in the Construction and Manufacturing industries for over thirty years.
Further complemented by a working experience of Building Services disciplines as BIM / CAD Consultant, Manufacturer and Contractor. Choosing a CAD & BIM provider with experience means your project is delivered efficiently and effectively, meeting those important deadlines.
We make it possible to meet the demand with a ‘pay as you go’ service matched to the demands of your workload, making us the ideal partner. Whether you’re seeking help for a single drawing, a small or large project or a complete outsourced CAD facility, we can help you.
We’re your cost-effective answer to your BIM/CAD needs, so why not outsource today?
To find you how we can help you, please get in touch via email at enquiry@cadservices.com or call us on 01268 242800