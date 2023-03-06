Auriga lights the way at Faraday Road Birchwood Park

Luceco has recently supplied amenity street lighting to Faraday Road in Birchwood Park on the outskirts of Warrington. Over 160 businesses enjoy the convenient location of the business park situated in the centre of the North West of the country with excellent transport links.

Auriga is a highly functional yet contemporary post top luminaire suitable for a variety of applications offering 70,000 hours of operational life. Manufactured from high pressure die-cast aluminium, Auriga has an LED efficacy of up to 136 Llm/cW capable of producing up to 7950 luminaire lumens at 4000K with a CRI >70. Options include 22W – 60W variants, DALI dimming, optional photocell as well as Auriga being rated at IP66 and IK08.

Andy Whalley, Luceco Project Manager said, “we worked directly with CBRE (commercial real estate services) and Brent Sansom at Lighting Design Services. Surveys were conducted over 2 nights at Faraday Road, with light meter readings taken over the roadway, verges and cycle paths. The lighting design aimed for 15 lux average 0.25uf on the roadway, 5 lux on the verges and cycle paths and the chosen post top fitting for this project was the Auriga from Kingfisher Lighting, part of the Luceco PLC Group.”

Birchwood Park’s environmental strategy is committed to becoming Net Zero in all their managed areas and buildings, including the road network within the business park. Installing cost effective, energy efficient street lighting on Faraday Road was an element of this objective. The installation contractors were Taylored Facilities Management based in Liverpool.

