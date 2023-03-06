Luceco at Meadow Mill

Luceco has recently supplied luminaires to a residential renovation in Stockport. Meadow Mill is a stunning 19th century industrial building that has been transformed into 213 luxury apartments over seven floors. The high spec development provides accommodation with a modern design that showcases the building’s industrial past.

Andy Whalley, Project Manager at Luceco said “we worked with Hurstwood Environmental Consulting, based in Bolton, regarding the electrical services within this Grade II listed building. The mill’s original features have been sensitively retained with the original brickwork along with the steel beams and large windows, therefore the lighting design had to be carefully considered to compliment the surrounding environment. We lit the communal and circulation areas, plant rooms and car park facilities for around 175 vehicles. We also supplied luminaires for elements of the living spaces.” J.E.M Electrical (Widnes) installed the lighting along with other electrical services.

LED luminaires installed included Celeste and Climate both with dimmable microwave sensors, Atlas bulkheads and Tempus emergency downlighters. Celeste is an attractive circular LED luminaire featuring a ‘corona’ backlight effect with a direct / indirect light distribution. The fitting is ideal for many commercial and residential lighting applications offering up to 100,000 hours working life and available as standard output, digital dimming and with microwave sensor as used at Meadow Mill. With the corridor function selected, the sensor adjusts the light level to 10% of the normal level when the space is unoccupied creating a safe and secure yet well-lit environment with cost effectiveness and environmental issues in mind.

Stockport was a major centre of textile manufacture, particularly cotton spinning from the Industrial Revolution until the 20th century. Meadow Mill was built in c.1880 by T & J Leigh Ltd and designated as a Grade II listed building in 1975. The transformation from a neglected industrial landmark to a high specification residential building has been greatly assisted by the appropriate lighting, ensuring a cost effect and energy efficient lit environment.