Chubb apprentice wins prestigious award

Chubb, fire safety and security solutions provider, has congratulated a staff member on winning a prestigious Apprentice of the Year award.

Cameron Mahoney won the First Year Apprentice of the Year award from New College Lanarkshire (NCL), the provider of fire and security apprenticeships in Scotland, at this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 6-13).

Cameron, who beat 61 other students to the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards trophy, said: “I’m proud to have won the award out of so many people.”

NCL also commended two other Chubb apprentices, Cameron Matthew and Owen Craig, for being in the top 10 during the award ceremony held at the college on 9th March.

Scott Shanks, Fire and Security Assessor at NCL, said: “Cameron has been a fantastic student since he arrived and has excelled at everything we have asked of him.”

Cameron’s win was based on an assessment of his college work and his attitude, positivity and commitment to the apprenticeship. John Stewart, general manager for Chubb in Scotland, said: “The win showed the company’s ongoing commitment to invest in young people and bring them into the industry.”

Cameron’s win wasn’t the only one for Chubb, which also triumphed in the Large Employer of the Year category.

The award was in recognition of Chubb’s commitment to working in partnership with New College Lanarkshire over many years to support apprentices through to successful achievement.

Simon Gallacher, regional service manager for Chubb in Scotland, commented: “It was a real pleasure to be present for Cameron’s winning and to accept the prize for Chubb, almost 20 years since winning the apprentice award himself. I’m a great believer in Chubb’s Apprenticeship program. I started as an apprentice with Chubb in 2003 and, like many others, have turned my apprenticeship into an enriching career.

“I have held multiple roles in the past 20 years, and I’m not sure I could have done that anywhere else as Chubb has enabled that progression. I’ve had some very supportive managers who have demonstrated great leadership and have always encouraged me to aim higher. Apprenticeships are challenging, they take much work, and you essentially get back what you put in. The apprentices we have in the team are a testament to that ethos, and they show exactly where a positive attitude and desire to learn can take you.”