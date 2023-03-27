New house design platform with prefabricated heating solutions seen as revolutionary

Baxi has supplied a new range of prefabricated understairs heating solutions to Travis Perkins’ WholeHouse, an industry-first platform that allows smaller regional housebuilders and developers across the UK to plan and design a complete, bespoke digital model of a house before beginning construction.

Based on the BIM process, the new platform ensures detailed and accurate design, plans and material pricing of developments from the first day. From start to finish, the process can be completed in under an hour, saving weeks of work.

Baxi has supplied over 160 tried-and-tested configurations using its specialist heating range so that WholeHouse users can select the most suitable, fully compliant low carbon heating solution for their properties.

By including Baxi Assure’s ASHP, the platform is future proofed to comply with the Future Homes Standard set to come into effect from 2025. For projects built before 2025 that are more suited to a gas boiler, units are available with the latest and most efficient Baxi Assure combi boilers. Controls and accessories are also available to ensure optimal efficiency in line with latest Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) regulations.

The prefabricated understairs unit provides a quick and easy way to install the system into each property that improves its carbon footprint by reducing waste. WholeHouse platform users can also access Baxi’s design and engineering expertise throughout the project, from initial installation training to final commissioning, to help ensure best performance from the appropriate system.

Nick Platt, commercial and marketing director at Baxi, said: “The WholeHouse platform is a powerful tool for small to medium sized housebuilders, who are under mounting pressure to build new homes quickly while adhering to sustainability requirements. Regional developers using the platform will get access to the very best in efficient heating technologies, and expert support to give them the confidence that their chosen design is fully optimised for the new home.”

Lee Jackson, Director of WholeHouse said: “We are delighted to be working with Baxi and take great pride in supporting our customers with new value-added services that help them to navigate an increasingly complex construction landscape with new legislation and decarbonisation targets.

“WholeHouse will do just that, and help SME housebuilders, who are the lifeblood of regional property markets, to build better, more sustainable homes quickly and safely, whilst retaining control over the creative design elements and saving time and money.”