Titon extends popular Titon Firesafe® range

Titon has extended the market leading Titon FireSafe® range by introducing the new non-combustible Titon FireSafe® 100mm Push Through Pull Kit that is ideal for Social Housing, new build, and refurb residential applications.

The Titon FireSafe® 100mm Push Through Pull Kit is a fire rated terminal and ducting kit that has been designed specifically for applications that need to meet be non-combustible, as set out in Approved Document B (fire safety) Volume 1: Dwellings, 2019 edition.

Titon FireSafe® 100mm Push Through Pull Kit is performance tested to BS EN13141-2:2010 and corrosion salt sprayed BS EN ISO 9227:2012. Constructed from 0.6mm electrogalvanized sheet steel (A1) and polyester powder coated (terminal only) to classification A2-s1, d0.

The Titon FireSafe® 100mm Push Through Pull Kit has been developed to work with Titon’s energy efficient constant flow Titon Ultimate® dMEV, which has been tested in accordance with the latest SAP10 dMEV (Consp10) test standard introduced on 15th June 2022. The Titon FireSafe® 100mm Push Through Pull Kit is also compatible with the vast majority of 100mm fans on the market.

The new Titon FireSafe® 100mm Push Through Pull Kit is easy to install and cut down to a desired length, it’s perfect for onsite installation when current systems need to be changed or new ones need to be installed.

Speaking about the introduction Roy Byom, Titon’s Social Housing Manager stated, ‘This product will enable installers with achieving a fire rated through the wall duct application, from ground floor to properties at higher levels’

The new product comes in Terracotta and White, with special paint finishes available on request, depending on the quantity required.

www.titon.com/uk