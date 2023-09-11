BCIA market report shows steady growth in building controls sector

The Building Controls Industry Association’s (BCIA) Market Information Service (MIS) report for Q2 has been released, with increases in rolling year figures across the market making for encouraging reading for the sector.

The MIS report lets BCIA members see trends, market growth and segmentation in the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) industry.

The annual report for 2022 estimated that the BEMS sector is now worth around £835.8 million to the UK economy, representing an increase of 8.0% from the 2021 figure.

Construction Output data provides insight into the GB construction market. Focusing on the key sectors for the Controls & BEMS market, the data highlights changes in construction output between the previous quarter and the previous rolling year. The Construction Output as a whole in Q2 2023 remained fairly static compared to last quarter, with a minor increase of 0.2%. The rolling year trend is more positive, up 15.0% compared to year ending Q2 2022.

The Product analysis examines the Product’s key routes to market; Product used by Manufacturers in their own systems and the sale of product by Manufacturers to System Installers (these are the ‘Primary Installers’), plus Distributors and OEMs. Product supplied directly to Systems Installers is up 4.1% on the rolling year and Distributors & Others are also up 2.8%. Although Service & Maintenance has declined since last quarter by 1.6%, it has also seen an increase on the rolling year figure of 14.1%.

The MIS reports are produced quarterly and provide a robust source of market intelligence and enable BCIA members to remain informed, prepared, and in a position to grow the Building Controls market.

BCIA President Graeme Rees believes the signs are promising overall. He said: “Whilst there will always be market fluctuations throughout a calendar year, the rolling year trajectory is undoubtedly positive. This is a reflection of the growing understanding of the role building controls have in creating a greener and more sustainable built environment that will be crucial in helping the UK on its journey to Net Zero.”

From a BCIA perspective, the organisation is recognised as the unified voice of the UK Building Controls industry, with its membership and influence continuing to grow. Graeme Rees added: “The BCIA has welcomed 17 new members already in 2023. Our members deliver the technology to create healthy buildings, through whole-life building and energy management solutions and we support them to establish and maintain the highest standards in product and system development, application and service. As our membership grows, so too will our ability to lead on lobbying and advocacy, learning and skills, promoting much wider understanding of building controls and the benefits they bring.”