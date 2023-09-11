Scolmore adds unswitched sockets to Part M range

Scolmore has added new Unswitched Socket Outlets to its comprehensive Part M visually contrasting wiring accessories range.

The Part M range includes anthracite grey finished accessories to comply with current Building Regulations Part M. They are all antibacterial and antiviral certified, with a 20 year guarantee against faults in material or manufacture. The Part M range features the same modular design of the Click Scolmore ranges allowing designers and installers unprecedent flexibility in creating dedicated wiring solutions for any wiring requirements.

All Part M wiring accessories are compliant with all UK and European standards.

The full range of Part M visually contrasting wiring accessories can be viewed on the website www.scolmore.com as well as on the Scolmore Group app.

