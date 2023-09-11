Electrical ServicesNewsletter Items

Scolmore adds unswitched sockets to Part M range

Scolmore has added new Unswitched Socket Outlets to its comprehensive Part M visually contrasting wiring accessories range.

The Part M range includes anthracite grey finished accessories to comply with current Building Regulations Part M.  They are all antibacterial and antiviral certified, with a 20 year guarantee against faults in material or manufacture. The Part M range features the same modular design of the Click Scolmore ranges allowing designers and installers unprecedent flexibility in creating dedicated wiring solutions for any wiring requirements.

All Part M wiring accessories are compliant with all UK and European standards.

The full range of Part M visually contrasting wiring accessories can be viewed on the website www.scolmore.com as well as on the Scolmore Group app.

The full range can be viewed on the Scolmore website – www.scolmore.com

You might also like
Lighting

Commercial LED downlights with CCT switch

Building Controls & Automation

Aperta IP multi-way door entry solution from ESP

Cable Management

Unicrimp offers an extensive range of fire-safe metal cable clips

Heat Pumps

ELCO heat pumps deliver lesson in efficiency at Staffordshire academy

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra