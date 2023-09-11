NIBE announces new MD

NIBE Energy Systems has announced Paul Smith is to join the company as managing director.

He joins from a position of commercial director for Carrier and Ciat, Carrier Global Corporation. He brings great experience in sales and marketing and is a seasoned leader with a passion for people and business development. NIBE believes that Paul is the right person to continue to develop and build the organisation in the UK market. He starts his position on 16 October 2023.

NIBE has also thanked Phil Hurley who after 16 years with NIBE Energy Systems has decided to leave his position as the managing director of the UK subsidiary. Phil started the business in the UK for NIBE and has successfully built the company into what it is today. The NIBE team wished him all the best in the future.