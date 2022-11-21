Award winning cleantech firm joins forces with renewables distributor 

Aceleron, which has designed and built a battery energy storage system (BESS) that can be taken apart for repair, replacement and upgrade, has partnered with Nuenta, one of the largest distributors of renewable and environmental supplies in the UK.

Using Aceleron’s patented technology, the Offgen is an all-in-one, modular energy storage system designed for off-grid or grid-tied residential and light commercial use. Designed to work seamlessly with solar PV systems, it has several benefits including easy installation, flexibility for homeowners and the ability to be repaired and upgraded, significantly improving the return on investment and reducing battery waste.

Craig Baker, technical director at Nuenta, said: ‘This is the first energy storage product that Nuenta has added to its extensive portfolio of renewable energy technologies. It is, without doubt, completely unique in the energy storage market and we are already seeing significant interest in the Offgen even at this early stage in the partnership.’

Bruce Macpherson, COO, Aceleron, added: ‘We are really pleased to be partnering with Nuenta to bring the Offgen to its customer base of forward thinking renewable energy installers across the UK and are looking forward to working with the team on developing an installation training programme over the coming weeks.”