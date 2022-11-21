Selco into list of best companies to work for

Selco Builders Warehouse has been officially recognised as one of the best companies to work for in the UK.

The leading builders merchant featured on the elite list of 25 businesses with more than 2,000 employees as part of the ‘Best Companies’ awards.

Selco finished 17th on the ‘big companies’ list and also featured in the top 25 of the retail category.

The Best Companies awards are decided from the workplace surveys of thousands of companies, with the employee feedback dictating the finishing positions of businesses.

Amongst the initiatives Selco has delivered in 2022 has been a £750 cost of living payment to its colleagues and a full programme of career development opportunities through apprenticeships.

Marc Lucock, HR director at Selco, said: “We are thrilled to be flying the flag for the builders merchant sector in these prestigious and well-established rankings.

“Establishing a culture for our colleagues to enjoy a positive and enjoyable workplace environment where they can develop and fulfil their potential is at the heart of our people strategy.

“Our colleagues are our greatest asset in the business and it means a lot to everyone at Selco that their direct feedback has led us to a fantastic finish in the Best Companies rankings.

“We will continue to do everything we can to enhance and improve the workplace for our colleagues.”

Selco has more than 3,000 employees working across its 73 nationwide branches and Support Centre in the West Midlands.

In addition to its Best Companies ranking, Selco has also claimed the Best Benefits Campaign prize at the prestigious Reward Gateway Engagement Excellence Awards.